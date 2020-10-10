Both of Greenwood's cross country squads were able to sweep the team titles in its own annual meet Thursday.

The Bulldogs and the Lady Bulldogs each won the 4A-5A division at the Greenwood Invitational, nicknamed the "Thrill of the Hill," held at Bell Park.

Greenwood took the boys 4A-5A team title with a score of 48 points, while the Lady Bulldogs claimed the 4A-5A team title with 29 points.

The host school also had the top individual finishers in those respective divisions.

Noah Embrey won the 4A-5A boys championship by running in a time of 17:33.10, and he also had the best overall time among any of the boys finishers. Meanwhile, Macie Cash prevailed in the girls 4A-5A run, getting first place in a time of 20:58.80 and had the third-best time overall.

"Both teams ran well," Greenwood coach Jim Andrews said. "I feel the meet went smoothly. ... We as coaches love the challenging courses and do not always share the same feeling about 'Thrill of the Hill," as the runners.

"It is a challenging course both mentally and physically, and the heat (Thursday) added an even higher level of difficulty."

Greenwood's boys had three finish in the top six in 4A-5A. Along with Embrey's first-place showing, Gavin Ciesla came in third (18:57.10), while Christian Wheeler finished sixth (19:02.20).

The Lady Bulldogs had three runners place in the top five in 4A-5A. Along with Cash, Madelyn Wilkinson was fourth (22:14.70) and Ashley Koeth came in fifth (22:23.60).

In the 6A boys division, Southside's Isaac Teague came in first place as he ran in a time of 18:02.10, holding off Bentonville's Daniel Ratliff, who had a time of 18:02.20. Teague finished behind Embrey with the best overall time in the boys division.

"Isaac had a great race and caught the runner from Bentonville at the line," Southside coach Aaron Kareus said. "His determination and hard work is paying off."

Southside had three other runners finish in the top 20 in the 6A boys, with Xander Naegle coming in 11th, Chris Rhomberg 16th and Austin Traywick 19th.

The top boys finisher for Northside was Duban Figueroa Palma, who was 21st.

Rogers was the winner in the 6A boys team division, followed by Bentonville, Southside and Northside.

In the boys 1A-3A division, Heavener's Elijah Cook was the top finisher, running in a time of 19:38.80. The Wolves won the team title, as John Lira (23:28.30) finished third, Jose Perez was fifth (24:35.00) and David Castillo sixth (24:41.20).

On the girls side, finishing second behind Cash in the 4A-5A division was Van Buren's Aubree Wille, who was second in a time of 21:04.00. Clarksville's Chloe Weathers placed third with a time of 21:32.90.

In the 6A girls division, the top six finishers all came from Rogers, led by Mia Loafman (20:13.90). Southside's Heidi Marsh finished eighth (23:28.40), while Northside's Courtney Wear placed 16th with a time of 25:08.50.

Rogers was the 6A girls team champion, followed by Bentonville, Southside and Northside.

"With both the boys and girls teams placing third, I am very pleased with the effort and (determination) that these athletes have put in during such a crazy time," Kareus said. "While the rest of the world keeps changing, I am glad they can still have a season and work towards their goals."

Mansfield was the team champion in the 1A-3A girls division with 27 points, besting Greenland by a single point. The top individual was Mansfield's Jadelynn Wood, who ran in a time of 26:03.90.

Also for Mansfield, Darby Jones was fourth (27:27.30), while Katlynn Moore was fifth (27:50.10). Heavener's Destiny Lawson finished second with a time of 26:21.40.