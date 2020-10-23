The Hackett Lady Hornets moved one step closer to winning the 3A-West volleyball tournament with a three-set win against Waldron.

Hackett prevailed, 25-8, 25-19, 25-23, in Wednesday’s conference semifinals on the Lady Hornets’ home court.

The Lady Hornets (17-1) played for the 3A-West title at home Thursday against Paris.

In Wednesday’s win, Rain Vaughn registered 13 kills while Jamye Durham added nine kills and eight digs. Kenadi Wright had five kills as well.

Also for Hackett, Madeline Freeman had 21 assists, two aces and eight digs. Madi Taylor finished with 10 assists and had eight digs, too.

Conway 3, Northside 0

The Lady Bears were defeated on the road in Wednesday’s 6A-Central semifinals.

Conway won, 25-14, 25-21, 34-32.

The Lady Bears (11-9) then played at North Little Rock Thursday night in the third-place match.