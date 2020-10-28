On the volleyball court, Southside's offense is one of quickness and precision.

The Lady Mavericks have the necessary ingredients to claim a state title. They have hitters, they have a setter to get them the ball and they have tremendous back-row players to help position the offense to do its thing.

Then there's the presence in the middle, that of senior and three-year starter Aleigha Johnson.

"I believe I complement our other hitters very well," Johnson, the team's 6-foot tall middle blocker, said. "We love to run a quick offense, and when everyone at the net is a threat we're a dangerous team.

"One of the best feelings as a middle is being able to keep the opposing middle on you by faking a play, and giving your out or right side hitter a single block or open net. There aren't many defensive players who'd want to defend an open-net attack from Southside's powerful pin hitters."

Johnson takes a prideful approach in her hitting. To do so also requires her to be mentally strong.

"The two things I believe I do best at on the court, attacking and mental toughness, go hand in hand," Johnson said. "We encounter so many different environments on and off the court, and being able to handle them well requires a strong mentality.

"To be able to hit as effectively as I want, I can't get distracted or distressed by adversity."

Southside coach Natalie Throneberry also likes Johnson's steady play and ability to study opponents.

"Aleigha has been steady as a rock; that girl has shown up in her third year as the starting middle blocker for us and she continues to play very consistent, very steady," Throneberry said.

"She is a very intelligent player. She watches her opponent, she is very good at adjusting to big blocks, and she has made some of those impressive, just clutch plays for us, both hitting and serving and playing defense in the back row."

But Throneberry's most vivid recollection of Johnson isn't from her play on the front row, but rather on the back. And serving, not hitting.

In the third set of last season's 6A semifinals with Cabot, the Lady Mavs found themselves trailing 24-19. One point away from falling into a 2-1 deficit.

Johnson didn't let that happen. With her serving, Southside reeled off seven straight points to steal the win. The Lady Mavs eventually won it in four sets to reach the 6A title match.

But at the same time, Throneberry admires the way Johnson hits the ball.

"I think Aleigha hitting with confidence has always been her biggest asset, but she's taken it to the next level," Throneberry said. "We're up in the 6A-West and some of her best performances came against some of our biggest opponents.

"She swings with intention and with confidence at extremely critical points. Even when we're down on match point, she still fires away and I think that is what not only gives our team a boost confidence-wise, but it's come up in big situations to help us win tight matches."

This season, Johnson is third on the Lady Mavs in kills with 121 and leads the team in blocks with 37. Eleven of those have come over the past four matches.

"I do believe that I've had a strong senior season," Johnson said. "There were some times when I could have physically performed better, but I think I did well coming through and being mentally strong when my team needed me to.

"I tried to combine strong swinging and smart shots to become the most efficient, reliable and unpredictable player I could be."

Johnson is one of three three-year starters on the Lady Mavs, along with setter Hannah Hogue and outside hitter Avery Fitzgerald.

"Avery, Hannah and I have been playing volleyball together since we were 11 years old, and our bond has mainly came from that," Johnson said. "We've also had classes together within our years at Ramsey and Southside.

"We've grown closer every volleyball season from team bonding, so it's going to be very hard for me not to have them as my teammates in our upcoming college years."

While Hogue and Fitzgerald have already committed to schools (Hogue to Arkansas and Fitzgerald to Mississippi State), Johnson hopes to continue playing volleyball beyond graduation.

"I definitely do want to play volleyball at the next level," she said. "There was a time when I wasn't sure, but I've played competitively for so long and I don't think I could give this sport up that easily.

"I've met so many great people and I've been to so many beautiful places because of volleyball, and I know that college allows for more."

Whatever Johnson's future holds, she is determined to tackle it head-on, and with a state title ring to show for it.

The past two seasons, Southside reached the title match, only to fall short each time.

"When we play as a team rather than six individuals, we are unstoppable," Johnson said. "Sometimes our mental toughness drops after a mistake and we start to play as individuals.

"Although each person on our team has remarkable talent for volleyball, we must stick together and play together until the very end."

The Lady Mavs (14-3) begin that quest to make it back to Hot Springs with Wednesday's 6A quarterfinal in Fayetteville at noon.

Southside will face North Little Rock, which defeated Bentonville West in five sets in an opening-round match at state Tuesday.