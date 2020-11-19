The Northside Grizzlies had a strong shooting night in moving their record to 2-0.

Northside converted 54 percent (24-of-44) of its field goals en route to downing Little Rock Hall, 59-42, Tuesday night at Kaundart-Grizzly Fieldhouse.

At the same time, the Grizzlies (2-0), who led 30-22 at halftime, limited Hall to just 28 percent from the field (15-of-52).

Jacob Joe led the Grizzlies with 14 points and was 5-of-9 from the field. He also made two 3-point baskets.

Also for Northside, Tamuary Releford added 10 points. He was 5-of-8 from the field and grabbed six rebounds as well.

Northside 52, Jacksonville 21

GIRLS — The Lady Bears opened their season in style Tuesday, rolling to a road win.

Northside (1-0) led 31-7 at halftime.

Three Lady Bears hit double figures, led by Jersey Wolfenbarger's 20 points. Tracey Bershers added 13, while Haitiana Releford had 12.

Greenwood 54, Clarksville 36

BOYS — The Bulldogs used a big second-quarter to pull away from Clarksville on Tuesday night.

Up 11-9 after one quarter, Greenwood (1-2) outscored the Panthers in the second, 22-10, to extend the lead to 33-19 at the half. The Bulldogs also led 47-23 after three quarters.

Chase Beshears had 16 points while Jay Wright added 11 for the Bulldogs. Owen Ashlock led the Panthers with 11 points.

Booneville 44, Mansfield 29

GIRLS — The Ladycats won their season opener with a road triumph on Tuesday.

Leigh Swint led Booneville (1-0) with 17 points, while Heaven Sanchez added 10. Joleigh Tate nearly had a double-double as well, finishing with nine points and nine rebounds.

Booneville 56, Mansfield 44

BOYS — Booneville hit 10 3-pointers in the first half as the Bearcats went on to win their season opener Tuesday.

Austin Hill had 20 points, while Evan Escobedo had a double-double of 13 points and 12 boards for the Bearcats (1-0), who led 40-21 at halftime. London Lee finished with 12 points as well.

Codi Chick had 13 points to lead Mansfield.

Atkins 56, Alma 55

GIRLS — The Lady Airedales were edged in their season opener at home on Tuesday.

Alma got 21 points from Loryn Kelley, who added seven rebounds. Chloe Trusty had 13 points and six boards as well for the Lady Airedales.