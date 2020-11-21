No. 14 Oklahoma State (5-1, 4-1) will play at No. 18 Oklahoma (5-2, 4-2) on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. (ABC).

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Oklahoma State stars Chuba Hubbard and Tylan Wallace returned to school for the chance to win championships. The 14th-ranked Cowboys are in position to get to the Big 12 title game, but their nemesis, Oklahoma, can make it more difficult. The 18th-ranked Sooners have won four straight games after a rough start. A loss likely would end their chances of winning a sixth consecutive conference title.

KEY MATCHUP

Oklahoma State’s offensive line vs. Oklahoma’s defensive front. The Cowboys have great skill players, but they are inexperienced up front and have had trouble springing them at times. The Sooners lead the Big 12 in run defense and total sacks in league play.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oklahoma State: QB Spencer Sanders. He’s dangerous both as a runner and a passer, but he makes some mistakes and his emotions can get the best of him. The Sooners will come after him, and he will need to keep his cool and stay healthy.

Oklahoma: RB Rhamondre Stevenson. In just two games since returning from suspension, he has rushed for 191 yards and five touchdowns with eight yards per carry and caught six passes for 73 yards. The Sooners have scored 62 points in both games he has played in.

FACTS & FIGURES

Oklahoma leads the Big 12 in passing offense and total offense during league play. ... Oklahoma State is second in total defense, scoring defense and passing defense in Big 12 action. ... Oklahoma freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler leads the Big 12 in passing efficiency. ... Wallace leads the conference with 97.8 yards receiving per game in league play. ... Oklahoma receiver Marvin Mims has six touchdown catches in six Big 12 games.