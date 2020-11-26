On the morning of June 3, Doug Pogue went for what seemed to be a routine walk.

The longtime football coach at Chaffin Junior High then was going to head to the school to conduct a routine off-season practice.

But all of a sudden, during his walk up a hill on 89th Street, something happened. Something that Pogue to this day can't recall.

*****

"I got up early that morning because we had football up here," Pogue said recently from his office at Chaffin. "We had practice that morning, so I got up early to walk.

"My block is a half-mile but I can go up the street and I can make it about a two-mile walk. I got about a little ways through it and then I vaguely remember it."

Something happened that made Pogue fall, and land on the back of his head on the pavement.

For 26 minutes, Pogue was without a continuous heartbeat. He was on the verge of perhaps even passing away.

But someway, somehow, Pogue pulled through.

Luckily, someone was there to check on him shortly after his fall.

Someone who happened to be there at the right time because she was running late.

*****

"I was just going to get my child; he had stayed at my parents' house the night before, and in the summer, we were normally training at the gym around 7:30 (a.m.) every day, so I was going to pick him up and I was running late that morning," Fort Smith resident Emily Starr said.

"I kind of had to go back to the house to get something I had forgotten, and I came up the hill in the neighborhood I was in and I just saw him laying in the street. So I jumped out of my car."

Starr immediately recognized Pogue, because he had coached Starr's oldest son.

"I didn't know it was him at first; I thought it was just someone who had fallen," Starr said. "But then I realized who it was and I was in shock. ... He was just making these odd sounds.

"I honestly thought that maybe he was having a seizure, so I just kind of panicked and I don't know, I called 9-1-1 and was just hoping he was going to be OK."

For the next several minutes, it was a whirlwind of emotions for Starr as a crowd quickly gathered around her and Pogue.

"I really don't know everything that happened, I just know a few people stopped and I showed one of the ladies where he lived to get his wife (Marsha) so she could come up and respond to him and whatever," Starr said.

"I had the man that was there with me check his pulse while I was trying to show this lady where he lived and trying to figure out what's going on. ... It was the most terrifying, or one of them, situations I had ever been in my life, and he was just there making these odd sounds. Then when I'm on the phone (with 9-1-1), he goes totally limp and turns blue and then I really started panicking."

Starr was just certain Pogue was going to pass away.

"I had watched him die," Starr said. "I mean, he went from having color to conscious to making sounds. ... Then he instantly started turning purple and blue and I really started freaking out.

"I just kept telling them, 'Please hurry, please tell me what to do.'"

Then another miracle happened. That's when the fire truck showed up.

"Right at that moment, the fire truck came and they started trying to bring him back and trying to stabilize him," Starr said.

"Thank God the fire truck came right then and they jumped out and responded."

*****

Pogue was immediately transported to a local hospital, where he remained in a coma for more than a week.

His two children, son Dax and daughter Shaunna Warren, immediately stopped what they were doing and traveled to see their father. In fact, Dax, who lives in Georgia, just happened to catch the last flight Delta Air Lines had from Atlanta to Fort Smith before suspending service.

Meanwhile, there were constant updates on social media regarding Pogue's condition. A vigil was also set up at Chaffin.

Then, more than a week after Pogue's fall, he woke up.

But at first, he didn't recognize the hospital setting. He wanted to get out.

"I woke up and (Marsha) said I was pretty combative and that they had to restrain me because I didn't think I really needed to be there. ... Again, I didn't feel anything other than, they had these tubes in me and I'm in a hospital," Pogue said. "Other than having shoulder surgery and back surgery that I had chosen to have at that time, I've never been in a hospital."

But after finally settling down, Pogue realized that things were starting to look up.

"All I can say is I can't explain it other than it's a miracle or it's God's grace that I'm still here because one, I don't remember it, and two, I've had zero ill effects," he said.

Though there is still a tender spot on the back of his head from the fall. It had caused him such discomfort that Pogue eventually stopped wearing caps.

But Pogue was still alive.

And people were just overjoyed that Pogue was finally able to pull through.

Starr, for one, heard the news while on a trip with several friends through Mississippi.

"I was communicating with Dax, getting updates, and then he messaged me where he basically said, he's alive and breathing, and I immediately started bawling because I didn't think he was going to come out of it," Starr said.

"I wanted to believe he was and I was praying like crazy, but everything I had heard about brain swelling and you have to respond in a certain amount of time in those situations."

*****

A few weeks before his ill-fated walk, Pogue had started to feel some tightness in his chest. He ended up having to take a stress test and a heart test.

"They did find a blockage, but it was a blockage that re-routed itself, so they really were not concerned with it, but there was another one behind the heart," he said. "So they decided not to do a stent because they felt like it would do more damage and hopefully it would re-rout itself."

He also got a defibrillator put inside his body to regulate the electrical output in his heart.

When Pogue awoke from his coma, he began to feel more pain in his chest.

"The only thing I do remember is my chest hurting, and my ribs were hurting me so bad and it was hard if I coughed or if I moved around," Pogue said.

So an X-ray of his chest was conducted, where 12 cracked ribs were found as a result of shock from the defibrillator.

Gradually, by the end of June, Pogue was back home and started getting his strength back. He saw his cardiologist at the end of June, where he had three questions.

"Can I drive?"

"Can I go back to work?"

"Can I go play golf?"

"He told me I could go back to work and I could drive, but I couldn't go play golf because of the defibrillator. ... He wanted me to make sure that I was a month from the time they put it in," Pogue said.

But Pogue was just eager to return to work.

"It was funny, when we found out on Facebook that he was OK, when he woke up from his coma, I called him because I hadn't talked to him yet," Adam Lucas, an assistant football coach at Chaffin and the school's ninth-grade basketball coach, said. "It was on a Sunday night and the first thing he said before I even said anything was, 'Are we having practice tomorrow?’"

The next day, June 6, Pogue finally returned back to work.

*****

"That's what people can't understand; they ask me, 'Why did you get back into coaching?' and I go, 'I'm not going to let this keep me from it,'" Pogue said. "After three or four weeks, I felt great; I still had the same amount of energy I always had and maybe more, I don't know."

And he was able to coach the Chaffin Cougars ninth-grade football team this fall, leading them to a 7-3 record.

"I don't think it changed a lot; he still took a lot of the role on his shoulders out on the practice field and during games," Chaffin assistant coach Brandon Candelaria said. "It just didn't seem like he missed a beat from what I know."

Pogue has spent 42 years in coaching, the last 32 at Chaffin. And he's not planning to give it up anytime soon.

"I could retire if I wanted to, but I still enjoy it and I've always said as long as I still feel relative, like the players don't treat me like some sort of old man," Pogue said. "And it is a young man's game, it takes a lot of energy, but I've never felt (like retiring), especially from this group. This group of ninth graders has been great."

Pogue also wanted to coach this season since it will be the final year for ninth-graders at Chaffin, as freshmen will go to new centers being built at both Southside and Northside for the 2021-22 school year.

He also still teaches seventh-grade health, where he knows one of the students.

"He's my youngest son's health teacher, and he came home from school and said, 'Mom, guess who's my health teacher?'" Starr said. "He said, 'Coach Pogue,' and then told the whole class I was his guardian angel."

*****

Pogue leans back in his chair in his office, in a reflective mood.

"God has been good to me, and he's given me another chance so to speak, so I better make the best of it," he said.

"A lot of people are only given one chance, and I guess I feel like I've been given two chances."