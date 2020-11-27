NEW BERN, N.C. — Lisa Downey is used to stares during daily walks with her Tamaskan dogs along the paved sidewalks near her North Carolina home.

It makes sense. It's a jarring sight to see a pack of wolf-sized animals sniffing mailboxes and fences in a residential area. Most keep their distance, but those brave enough to approach say the same thing.

"You know, those dogs look just like that mascot at N.C State."

Downey just smiles and nods.

"They have no idea that's exactly who they just met," she said. "It's a fun little secret I get to keep to myself."

For the past decade, Downey, 56, and her husband, Joe, 51, have been the owners and caretakers of the university's first live mascot in nearly 50 years. They recently moved from a 1,700 to 3,400 square-foot home to make more room for their animals, which includes an acre of land as a backyard. It's been aptly nicknamed "the dog house" by friends and family.

Fans know them as Tuffy I and Tuffy II, named after the cartoon Wolfpack logo, but Downey prefers to call them by their real names — Wave and Hulk.

"It's always been such a positive and uplifting experience," Downey said. "People appreciate that these animals are family pets and are loved seven days a week, 24 hours a day. Fans loved that we share our dogs with them."

Suffering a loss

The Downeys and the N.C. State community are still reeling from the death of Hulk — A.K.A Tuffy II — last month.

Hulk was diagnosed with Canine dilated cardiomyopathy, or DCM, a heart disease that decreases the ability of the heart to pump blood, which ultimately results in an enlarged heart.

A GoFundMe account was set up to help pay for Hulk's medical expenses, raising $11,230 from 138 donors, but two weeks later on Oct. 27, Hulk died from the disease.

"It is with deep sadness that we share that Tuffy II passed away in his sleep last night," the N.C. State Athletic Department said in a Tweet. "Our thoughts are with the Downey family, Tuffy II left a lasting impact on the NC State community."

"We were totally blindsided. For any pet owner, knowing it could’ve been prevented, it shattered us to know," said Lisa, who believes a grain-free diet contributed to Hulk's quick and unexpected death. The FDA recently released information linking grain-free dog foods to the disease that ended Hulk's life.

"His time ended too soon," she said.

The university is now left without a live mascot for the first time since 2009.

"We are in new territory now," Lisa said. "We'd like to still be involved, but we don't know what the future holds."

"They are extremely rare"

The Tamaskan is a mix of German shepherd, Alaskan malamute and Siberian husky — A rare breed that N.C. State targeted in 2009 in its search to bring a live mascot back to the football field for the first time since the early 1970s.

Having an actual wolf as a mascot had been a disaster in the past. A dog with wolf-like features was a much better bet.

The university discovered Downey through John Bannow, who runs the Tamaskan club of America in Elizabeth City. Bannow began breeding the dogs in 2007 and sold Wave to the Downeys in 2009.

"Sometimes you have to travel hundreds, maybe thousands of miles to find these dogs," Bannow said. "They are extremely rare. Wave's mother was from Long Island, New York, and his father was brought over from Scotland. Wave was a part of, I believe, the third litter ever born here in the United States."

Downey was skeptical about allowing her new puppy to be a mascot. It took the university over a month to get her to pick up the phone. She ignored the calls thinking they were asking for donations.

"My husband went to N.C. State, so I thought it was a fundraiser," Lisa said, laughing. "I didn't want our dog to be a pony show, so I agreed to do it as long as Wave was enjoying the experience."

Wave was quickly embraced by Wolfpack fans, who had been clamoring for a live mascot. Tuffy I became an admired attraction for tailgaters outside of Carter-Finley Stadium and quickly joined the fraternity of popular sideline mascots.

The University of Arkansas even sent a flower arrangement to N.C. State after Tuffy II's death, with a note attached from its live mascot, Tusk IV.

"May your Hunting in The Here After Always be Beautiful. Sorry For Your Loss, You will be Missed."

Wave, now 12, was retired at eight years old when he started to turn around as people posed with him for pictures. It was time to find his replacement.

"He just wasn't enjoying himself anymore," Lisa said.

The Downey's found a litter of Tamaskans in Kansas City and drove down to seek out the new Tuffy. Hulk caught Lisa's eye immediately. He was perfect.

"I knew he was the one," Lisa said.

Hulk was announced as Tuffy II before the 2016 football season. Like his predecessor, he was embraced by the Wolfpack faithful.

Before the start of the 2020 season, though, Hulk was put on "furlough" due to COVID-19. He wouldn't be able to run onto the field or be among fans as they tailgated before entering the stadium.

During N.C. State's home game against Miami on Nov. 6, a video honoring Hulk's memory was played on the stadium's jumbotron.

"He meant a lot to us and a lot to our community," N.C. State sophomore Savion Jackson said last week. "It's a special thing to have a live mascot."

Future Tuffy?

N.C. State does not yet have a plan on how to replace Tuffy II. But there is an option readily available.

The Downeys have a third Tamaskan: A two-year-old female name Wild. Lisa has said that Wild does not have the proper disposition to be the new Tuffy. She does, however, have the ability to reproduce.

Years earlier, the Downeys took Wave to a veterinarian who offered reproductive services for canines. The vet just happened to be an N.C. State graduate.

Wave had his sperm "put on ice" with the intent of having a litter one day. If Wild is the mother of the future Tuffy III, Wave will be the father.

"It's definitely something we are open to," Lisa said.

Lisa said those plans are on hold as they continue to mourn the loss of Hulk. She does hope that she and her dogs will continue to be associated with the Wolfpack.

"We don't know what next year will bring. I don't think anyone does," she said. "This has been an incredible experience. I’m a fan now for life because my dogs made it to the football field."