FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas vs. Missouri football game that Arkansas couldn’t play on Saturday, Nov. 28 in Columbia, Mo., because positive COVID-19 test results and contact tracing quarantines now will be played Dec. 5 in Columbia, the SEC Office announced Friday in Birmingham, Ala.

Kickoff will be at 11 a.m. according to Arkansas’ website which was the time set when scheduled for Nov. 28 on the SEC Network.

Originally, Arkansas was to host the Alabama Crimson Tide, Dec. 5 at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Instead the Crimson Tide, this Saturday hosting the Auburn Tigers in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Dec. 5 will play its game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La. postponed earlier in the season because LSU was afflicted by too many COVID positive tests.

Arkansas vs. Alabama will be rescheduled, the SEC Office announced Friday.

Presumably the Razorbacks will host Alabama on Dec. 12.

Dec. 19 also has been made available as makeup date for games postponed. However going into Saturday’s game vs. Auburn, the 7-0 nationally No. 1 Crimson Tide lead the SEC West and roll on course to represent the West against the eventual SEC East champion in the Dec. 19 SEC Championship game in Atlanta.

All scheduling seems at least partially tentative with the COVID-19 virus so nationally rampant as the SEC strives to complete a 10-game, entirely SEC games schedule.

"The cooperation and flexibility of our coaches, athletics directors and campus leaders along with the dedication of our student-athletes now provides the opportunity to reach this point in the season with the ability for each SEC team to play ten football games in 2020," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said through a SEC release Friday in Birmingham. "We knew before the season there would be interruptions and scheduling challenges related to COVID-19 and we will continue to manage the remaining weeks of the football schedule to allow for as many games to be played as possible, with a continuing focus on determining an SEC champion."