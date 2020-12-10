Sometimes, it's not easy to follow in the footsteps of a legendary coach.

Remember Phil Bengtson? You probably don't.

Bengtson had the unenviable task of replacing the iconic Vince Lombardi as the Green Bay Packers' coach. But even with several of the key players still in place from Lombardi's dynasty, Bengtson won a total of 20 games in three seasons at the helm.

Or how about Gene Bartow. For the most part, Bartow was a very solid college basketball coach, winning more than 600 games in a career that spanned four decades.

But Bartow is largely remembered as the successor to the "Wizard of Westwood," John Wooden, at UCLA. Though Bartow won 52 games in two seasons with the Bruins, none of them were for a national title, compared to 10 titles won by Wooden.

Longtime Oklahoma football fans might remember Gomer Jones.

Jones took over the Sooners in 1964, succeeding the legendary Bud Wilkinson. But in two seasons, Jones won 38 fewer games than Wilkinson did alone in winning a still-standing 47 straight in the 1950s.

However, there were some other coaches who replaced legends and were able to be successful in their own right.

Tom Osborne kept the Nebraska football juggernaut going after Bob Devaney stepped down. Les Miles won a national title of his own at LSU following the departure of Nick Saban.

Heck, Jimmy Johnson successfully followed two legends. He replaced Howard Schnellenberger at the University of Miami and won a national title; then succeeded Tom Landry as the Dallas Cowboys' coach and proceeded to win two Super Bowl titles.

So there might have been some hesitation at first when Chris Young was tapped to succeed Rick Jones at the helm of the Greenwood High School football program.

Jones, of course, would probably have to be on the Mount Rushmore of Arkansas high school coaching legends, guiding the Bulldogs to eight state titles before stepping down earlier this year.

Young, the team's long-time offensive coordinator, immediately took over. There may have been doubts, not to mention snide remarks from Greenwood's top rivals, over his ability to replicate the success Jones enjoyed.

But in his first season, Young couldn't have asked for a better debut.

The Bulldogs went 14-0, and finished off the program's 10th state championship with a resounding 49-24 win against Lake Hamilton last Saturday in the 6A title game.

And if there were any doubters at the outset of the season, they certainly didn't reside within the confines of the Greenwood football facility.

"Within our program, we never had a doubt," Young said following Saturday's win. "We knew what we were capable of; there was no fear, we weren't scared, we didn't push the panic button.

"You know, people outside the program may have (doubted), but our kids are special in Greenwood and it was just another example of that."

And following in a great coach’s footsteps is nothing new to Young.

After all, he is the son of a legendary coach in his own right, Joe Fred Young.

With his win Saturday, Chris Young became the fourth father-son coaching duo in Arkansas high school football history to win state, as Joe Fred Young achieved that feat with Northside in 1987.

"That's pretty cool, pretty cool," Chris Young said. "I'm pretty proud of the things my dad did in his career and the reputation he has as a coach and the way people think about him, and being able to share this with him is really special."

The Bulldogs themselves didn't think there was that much of a transition going from Jones to Young.

"They're a lot the same guy, really," senior quarterback L.D. Richmond - who threw three first-half TD passes and was named the game's MVP - said. "Rick Jones has got that old-man smarts, he's really smart.

"But Coach Young, he knows how to connect with the younger guys better and knows how to just use his words better with us. He's a great guy and a great coach."

And Young also continues the success first-year coaches have had at legendary programs.

George Seifert successfully followed Bill Walsh at the helm of the San Francisco 49ers by winning a Super Bowl his first season, then winning another Super Bowl a few years later.

Ralph Houk followed the colorful Casey Stengel as the manager of the New York Yankees and won the World Series in each of his first two seasons, 1961 and again in 1962.

Pat Riley won a title in his first season as the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers and added three more titles with the team, leading them through their "Showtime" era.

Time will tell if Young can add a few more titles to his resume.

But he's already made a name for himself as a coach with one state title in one season. Last Saturday in Little Rock, Young firmly took his seat at the table alongside the giants in his profession.